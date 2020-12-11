Bald Eagle Killed In Wright County: Reward at $3,000 And Growing

DOWS, IOWA –– When they see a symbol of our country dead on an icy river, shot in the head, people get angry. When they see a way to help find whoever killed the bald eagle, found over the weekend, they respond.

Wright County Conservation Director Eric Rector was shocked when the post about the eagle on Facebook drew 100,000 hits and, at last check, 1.3K shares. On top of that, the post offers to help by contributing to a reward fund. As of this writing over $3,000 has been pledged.

“We were vastly underprepared for the response we got.” Rector says. His department is scrambling to make sure whatever method they use to collect reward money meets state guidelines. He adds: “We’re excited about the response we’ve gotten and hopefully we can put this case to rest.”

The eagle was found on ice in the Iowa River just north of the Groom Wildlife Area. Rector said if there hadn’t been ice in the river it’s likely no one would have learned of this senseless act.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Wright County Conservation at 515-532-3185, the Iowa DNR Tip Hotline at 800-532-2020 or the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

An x-ray examination of the eagle’s body show at least one bullet struck it in the head. The remains of the eagle will be taken to the National Eagle Repository.