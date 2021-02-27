Badowers Owner Explains Decision to Close Store After 70 Years in Business

DES MOINES, Iowa — A store that brought men’s fine fashion and well-crafted suits to Des Moines for decades is closing. Badowers on Ingersoll Avenue is closing its doors after serving the community for more than 70 years.

“Being in business for yourself, there’s always tough decisions. And this was one of the toughest,” said Tim Sitzmann, CEO and owner of Midwest Clothiers.

Midwest Clothiers took over ownership of Badowers 25 years ago. While Sitzmann is sad to say goodbye, he said the business struggled during the early stages of the pandemic. “Restaurants aren’t open, there’s not social occasions, people aren’t traveling. Those are all things that make our business run,” Sitzmann said.

The store was founded by Fred Badower and his wife, Ann. Sitzmann said a Badower family member told him he was appreciative of how he kept the store going all these years.

“He was very, very appreciative that we kept the store going and the name going for the last 25 years. He said ‘I didn’t expect it to be there that long.’ He was very, very nice and made me feel much better about the decision,” said Sitzmann.

Well known for its quality, Badowers was featured in “Esquire” magazine.

“Esquire magazine recognized us years ago, maybe six or seven years ago, as one of the upcoming stores in America. We are very proud of that award. The manager who was here at the time has moved on,” said Sitzmann.

Discount signs now hang from the ceiling and sale tags hang from the clothing, but Sitzmann is optimistic that the Badowers legacy will live on at his other store locations.

“Des Moines has been very good to us. We love being in Des Moines and we hope to continue the heritage of Badowers at Mr. B and The Backroom in the Midwest umbrella,” said Sitzmann.

Badowers will hold its store closing sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will return to normal business hours until the remaining inventory is sold.