‘Badowers’ on Ingersoll Closing After 70 Years in Business

DES MOINES, IOWA — After more than seven decades in business, this weekend will be the last for Badower’s.

The owners of the men’s clothing store at 2817 Ingersoll Avenue announced this week they are closing their doors after more than 70 years in business. A going-out-of-business sale continues through the weekend. The store’s owners, Midwest Clothiers says the closing will allow them to “sharpen its focus” on its other stores – Mr. B’s and The Backroom.

Badowers opened for business in 1950. It was founded by Fred Badower, a holocaust survivor from Poland, and his wife, Ann. The family sold the store to Midwest Clothiers in the 1990s, according a news release from the company.

The store is liquidating its stock this week. They will hold a special sale through the weekend. The store will be open from 10am-8pm on Friday, 10am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.