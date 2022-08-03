DES MOINES, Iowa — With the start of the school year only a few weeks away there are key doctor appointments that parents should consider before their kids are back in class.

The COVID vaccine is available for children who are 6 months and older so parents are now able to get their children vaccinated.

According to Dr. Nathan Boonstra MD, it takes a few weeks for the vaccine or booster to build immunity in children.

“It’s good to get that on board and start that really as soon as possible before school starts,” Dr. Boonstra said, “and if your child is due for a booster, now is a good time as well because it does take a couple of weeks to get those antibodies rolling once you get a vaccine so getting that done now means if there is COVID exposure at school your child is already as protected as they can be.”

There are also wellness checks, physicals, and routine vaccinations that some parents may have missed during the pandemic. Some vaccinations are required for children before they can go to school so it is important for parents to check with their pediatrician if any immunizations are due.

Many schools across the metro are also easing back or doing away with pandemic precautions. Masks are optional but not required and visitors are allowed back into schools.