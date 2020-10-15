Baby Girl Surrendered Using Iowa’s Safe Haven Law

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby girl has been released to its custody using the state’s Safe Haven law.

DHS says the girl was born on September 27th but won’t release specific details in order to protect the identity of the parents and the child.

The law allows parents to leave infants 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fearing they’ll be prosecuted for abandonment.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services. “We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

Children who are surrendered using the Safe Haven law are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.

The child is the state’s 46th Safe Haven baby.