Axne, Feenstra on Further COVID-19 Stimulus Packages

WASHINGTON DC — Iowa’s congressional delegation is weighing in on legislative priorities as the new year begins.

Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne has two years of experience as a lawmaker in Washington DC, but Iowa’s other three members of Congress are all freshmen. Republicans Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are all embarking on a new journey in representing Iowans.

Miller-Meeks was sworn in provisionally by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her six-vote election win is being challenged by Democrat Rita Hart who says there are still uncounted votes.

One of the first major issues the new Congress will deal with is an amended COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Congresswoman Axne says she is all for finding a way to help Iowa businesses who are struggling.

“Absolutely I think we will need another stimulus package … I’m very glad to see that we were able to finally get something done at the end of the year, it took way too long. But it will not be enough to guide us through this as we continue to see too many people continuing to lose jobs, not get another job. And of course, we’ve got to make sure that we’re continuing to push the vaccine out there. All of these things are very important for another stimulus package,” said Axne.

Congressman Feenstra says he’s concerned about the long-term financial implications of additional stimulus plans.

“I tell you what, we’ll have to see how that plays out. For me we have a significant debt, we’re over $29 trillion right now and we have to take this seriously and we have to be responsible. It’s time to get to a balanced budget. In Iowa, we have a 99-percent spending limit. We need to get to that in the federal government … and make sure that we start cutting our federal deficit,” said Feenstra.

The national debt increased by $6.7 trillion during President Donald Trump’s four years in office.