IOWA — The Iowa Department of Agriculture on Monday announced that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in two more Iowa counties, the third such outbreak in the last week. The newest outbreaks include a commercial turkey flock in Pocahontas County and a backyard flock in Guthrie County. On Friday an outbreak was identified in Buena Vista County.

The Governor’s Office has issued a disaster declaration in Pocahontas to help with response to containing and mitigating the virus. Iowa is the 7th largest turkey producing state in America and we lead the nation in egg production.