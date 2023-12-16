IOWA — When it comes to make decisions about the holidays with a child with autism, Cari Ebert says there is only one thing that parents need to keep in mind. Erin Kiernan continues her in-depth look at how to merrily celebrate the holidays with a child with autism.

ERIN: “All right. What’s your if you had to put them in an order”?

CARI: “Number one is absolutely consider your child’s sensory and emotional needs first. That has to come first and foremost, not what your mother in law is going to think or what your sister in law is going to think. It’s irrelevant what other people think. My husband and I, we feel like we have really had to develop pretty tough skin over the years.

We hear people over the years how they talk about us behind our back and question our parenting decisions and I’m just here to tell you that you are tasked with protecting your child, advocating for your child’s needs. So I want you to think about their sensory and emotional needs first, not who this is going to upset or irritate or bother them.

So make sure your child has their comfort items. If they have noise reducing headphones, make sure those are always available. Sometimes they might have some fidgets or what I would call comfort items that they hold in their hands. I want you to think about if you’re traveling, think about planning your travel stops. Sometimes what the person driving might say is, Well, it’s only 6 hours.

We’re just going to trudge through. We’re only stopping once for a bathroom break. Well, for some of our Neurodivergent kids, they are going to need movement breaks. And if we try to just, you know, make it all in one in one trip, that could create some some issues. Okay. So we want to think about intentional travel stops, maybe stopping at a rest area where there is green grass to run around in. If your child, you know, is in a flight risk and isn’t going to elope, maybe that is a better choice than stopping at a truck stop where there are cars in the parking lot. There’s nowhere to to move and run and jump. So just be really intentional about planning where you’re going to stop along the interstate or where you’re going to stop for your brakes.

The goal is to think about your child’s nervous system. We need nervous systems to be regulated. And remember this the two great regulators for nervous systems. One is movement, the other is nature. Those are the two great regulators. So you have to think about how you can get your child and keep your child’s nervous system regulated when you’re traveling. “Think about just in general, how are you going to meet your child’s sensory needs during the holidays? So have a regulation plan in place. I will tell you, for our son, his portable DVD player is always with us when we go on a trip of any kind for Thanksgiving. We went 45 minutes away to a suburb of Kansas City to my sister’s house. And you think 45 minutes not that big a deal, but we still plan for it. So Aaron always takes his portable DVD player. And that way, if he is in this gathering and he needs to decompress, he is getting overwhelmed. He needs to step away. I already have it worked out with the host. Is there a bedroom or a room where he can go and put his DVD player on?

He brings his noise canceling headphones as well. And so for Aaron, his DVD player, when he was younger, he had I’m sure I have some here somewhere. He had these little colorful sorting bears. Oh, here’s one. These were his comfort items. And so I just made sure I always packed several of these because these he would just hold in the palm of his hand.

He had a favorite race car. We called it green car, and that was a comfort item as well. So just make sure that you’re thinking about what is calming to your child and make sure you have some plans for supporting their nervous system. That is the number one strategy.”