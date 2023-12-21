DES MOINES, IOWA — The big day is almost here … you’ve almost made it! Erin Kiernan and Cari Ebert wrap up their conversation and preparing for and surviving the holidays when you are a family of a child with autism.

ERIN: “Is there another thing that you want to tick off the list? And the other thing I’ll say is we can also continue this on Instagram or Facebook. So you’re just point people in those directions.

CARI: Try to keep a couple of routines the same, at least as close to the same as possible. I would I would say that mealtime and bedtime routines, if you’re traveling or if you’re having people over, you need to try to keep those safe and stable and predictable. Take your child’s favorite foods, Take your child’s favorite plate, their favorite spoon, their favorite cup, their favorite pillow, their noise machine, their weighted blanket, their favorite jammies. Don’t, you know, try to skimp on those things.

I would also say make sure you’re using lots and lots of visual supports. Make the trip as predictable as possible. Take pictures. The good thing is we live in the digital age. Have your aunt take a photo of her house, a photo of her living room, a photo of her Christmas tree, and show, you know your kiddo, This is where we’re going. Visual supports make everything more predictable. Okay? And then if we have time, the last one I will just say is you need to end with more planning and you need to plan for recovery. So you need to have make sure your home and everything is backed status quo 1 to 2 days before your child is expected to return to school.

It’s very important that you plan for recovery. Okay. Please don’t schedule your flight Sunday night to arrive home Sunday night and your child goes to school Monday morning. That is never going to go well. So make sure you plan that recovery time in.

All right, Carrie, thank you so much. Your advice, your insight, everything is just so, so valuable for me, for so many others. I appreciate you. Let’s plan on connecting on social media and we’ll keep spreading the word that way. Perfect. Thanks so much, Erin. Take care. Happy holidays.