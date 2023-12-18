DES MOINES, IOWA — The holidays can be a time of immense joy, but also immense stress if you aren’t prepared. For families of children with autism, that preparation begins with setting realistic expectations. Erin Kiernan continues her conversation with Cari Ebert, a Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist who has a son with autism and apraxia.

ERIN: “Okay. The next thing is, you got to have realistic expectations. You just have to. Okay. I know you want to do all the things, but we’re not going to be able to do all of the things. So let’s think about what changes at the holidays, large family gatherings. You got to think about the guy in the red suit, Santa.”

CARI: You have to think about relatives that you maybe don’t see, you know, except maybe once or twice a year. The stress of opening gifts. You have to think about meal time and new foods and new clothes. The expectation to wear a new outfit or maybe it’s ugly sweater, you know, contest at your aunt’s house and maybe you you know, you really have this desire to keep up with the Joneses, Joneses on social media. So you want to have like all matching jammies and you want to get Christmas photos taken and you want to make gingerbread houses. Oh, my gosh, you guys like it so much. The expectations are so high. And because we live basically on social media now, there is this expectation like, oh, if I’m a good mom, right, I’m going to plan all of these things.

On top of those things. We have different schedules, different sleeping arrangements. When we travel special outings like Christmas programs and and Christmas light shows and musical concerts and oh, we need to go see that holiday movie and we need to have a hot chocolate bar and we have class parties at school and we go to church on the wrong day. For those people who go to church, I’m just going to tell you, when Aaron was little and it was time to go to Advent on Wednesday nights, Aaron literally lost his mind because we don’t go to church on Wednesday nights. We go to church on Sunday. And so Jim and I would have to take turns like Jim and the girls would go one week and me and the girls would go the other week and like we could not.

It took years for us to help Aaron understand that, you know, at the holidays things are different. So my recommendation is pick one or two things that are extremely important to your family and make those one or two things work. What I’m going to encourage you to do is be prepared to say no and decline some invitations. And these may be invitations from grandparents, you know, from your best friends, from people that you just feel terrible saying no to.

But I’m telling you, you are in charge of your child’s nervous system right now until your child can be in charge of their own nervous system, you are in charge of it. And so you are going to have to do hard things like say, NO.”