DES MOINES, IOWA — Failing to plan is planning for failure – or something along those lines – is a common refrain from managers. The same can be true for families during the holidays. Erin Kiernan continues her in-depth discussion of how families of children with autism should prepare for the happiest -and most overwhelming- time of the year.

ERIN: “Hey, we’re going to do the Santa train ride up in June. Do you guys want to do this? And I was very much in this stage of we’re doing all the things…

CARI: “So it started out great, like idyllic. And then the minute Santa and Mrs. Claus showed up in our train car led, flipped. Yep. Yep. And similar experience. A few weeks ago, Audrey’s dance class was performing at a festival of trees and lights. So we all go. Starts out great. And then you can just see it come over Michael Francis. …The overwhelmed…. I can’t take it any more. And he starts running.

So what are your tips for approaching those sorts of things?

Yeah, well the main thing is prepare. You need to know what is going to happen. You need to get on YouTube. You need to watch some videos of other people who have been there in the past. Ask families who have gone before. You need to think about the length of the event. Are you really planning on staying for the whole thing? Like knowing what Michael Francis’s tolerances for time like for Aaron? I will tell you, when he was younger, we could maybe do 15 minutes of an event. So Jim and I would often drive separately to things or we would have our escape plan where I would have his DVD player and a handful of bears. And when I saw that, Aaron, because I knew Aaron best, I saw that he was getting ready to go. We would immediately excuse ourselves. So we positioned ourselves everywhere we went. I sat on the outside, I sat in the back. I always knew where the escape was going to be, what our plan was. So, you know, making sure that if he will wear noise, canceling headphones, it’s those are an option if he needs a chewie, something to help regulate. But it’s really about making sure he knows where we’re going. He knows how loud it’s going to be, if there’s any way to visit it before the event. Like go practice. That was one of mine was do a trial run, you know, go and see the venue, if you can, ahead of time. So it’s familiar, but it’s really about having a plan for when he’s done.

When your child is done, you need to know what’s going to happen because you can’t like, convince them like a neurotypical child. Just ten more minutes, buddy. And then, well, you can’t do it once there. Once they’ve flipped their lid, it’s already too late. You have to catch them before they flip their lid. So you kind of have to know what their signs are, their triggers are, and you have to be ready with a plan.

So I know that’s easier said than done. But again, that’s why you have to decide upfront. Is it worth it to go get on a train in the middle of nowhere in a city? You know, I don’t know how far away Booth is from. I can’t remember how far away that is, but, you know, is it worth it? And if it’s worth it, then make it work with your planning. If you think I don’t know if it’s worth it, you say thanks for the invitation. If you could take some video while you’re there this year and share it with us, we’ll decide if we want to go next year. So it really comes down to that planning piece.