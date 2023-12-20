DES MOINES, IOWA — The holidays are more than one parent can handle alone for families of children with autism. In the next part of her continuing series on Autism and the Holidays, Erin Kiernan talks with Cari Ebert about the importance of dividing in order to conquer the holiday season.

ERIN: “This is a conversation that my husband and I have had recently, which is do we just get a babysitter for Michael Francis? And we go to Audrey’s thing?

CARI: Yeah. I can’t tell you how many times we did that. That is very common for us. We felt if Aaron would enjoy the activity we wanted, we would make accommodations and make sure that he went. But like, the girls played softball for our girls, Dad. And they. They also played in the orchestra in school. And they would have these school plays.

And so we would wait. We always did a pros and cons list, you know, kind of like, do we think he would enjoy it? Is there is it a venue where it’s okay if he’s noisy? Is there a place for him to run around? But really it comes down to will he? Will he enjoy it? And if so, we will find the accommodations.

I will say when Aaron was younger, more often than not, either my mom would stay with Aaron or somebody would stay with Aaron. And then Jim and I would go because I didn’t always usually I would stay home with Aaron, but I felt like I was missing out on the girls life and I didn’t want them to ever have regret or blame Aaron for that.

So we started using other people to stay with Aaron, and Aaron preferred it to this day. Now I understand Aaron is 19, but to this day we will ask him, Hey, buddy, we’re going to such and such a birthday party. You know, whatever it’s on this date. It starts at this time. We’ll probably be there 2 hours. Would you like to go with us or would you like to stay home? We always ask him, and I would say it’s probably 60, 40, you know, 60% of the time he chooses to stay home. But I would say about 40% of the time, if it’s something that, you know, he’ll say, no, I want to go do that. And so the problem is when kids are younger, it’s they maybe can’t make that decision, you know, So you have to think about and it’s okay to make a tentative plan.

Tentatively, we will plan to go on the train ride or, you know, wherever and take him to this concert. But if he’s having a stressful day, if he’s not well regulated, is because you have to understand sensory is a cumulative effect. So if he had to go to school that day and school was a pretty stressful event that day, and he comes home and I mean, gosh, there could be lots of things. Maybe he didn’t sleep well the night before. Maybe he’s constipated. Maybe he’s got he’s a little stuffy nose. So you’re thinking maybe he doesn’t feel 100%. Those would be the things that I would. Then you start to weigh it. You go in, it’s looking like this is a night. He would do better staying home. So then you have to decide, can we find someone to stay with him or, you know, should one of us stay home and we can record it so the other parent can see it?

“I don’t think it’s an easy decision. What I’m saying is I think some families say we’re going no matter what. We are not letting autism stop us. But the problem is then it can cause so much anxiety for the whole family, anxiety for your daughter who’s up on stage and she hears her brother, you know, having a meltdown. Anxiety for you because you wanted this to be a perfect night, you know, anxiety for your husband because he sees the stress that you’re going through. Like it just it just starts to be too much. And for someone like me, who I’m already pretty anxious, I just had to learn what was okay and where I had to draw the line.

And so that’s what I just I want families understand you’re not denying your child. You want your child to have varied experiences, but you don’t want your child to have varied experiences at the cost of their mental health. So that is why the number one strategy is always consider your child’s sensory and emotional needs first. That has to be priority.