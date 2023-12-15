DES MOINES, IOWA — The holiday season offers dozens of fun family-oriented experiences. But for families of children with autism, the question is whether or not those experiences are right or healthy for your child. WHO 13’s Erin Kiernan continues her look at dealing with holiday stress for families of children with autism with an in-depth discussion with Cari Ebert, a Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist.

Erin: “So I feel like in my relatively short period of time living this life, there seem to be two different schools of thought. One is get out there, do all the things. Take your kid to all the things. And then the other school of thought that I’ve really just more recently been exposed to is, you know what? Screw all the things my kid doesn’t want to do it it as you like to say, make them flip their lid.”

Cari: “Yes, they can handle it. So let’s just talk about both of those things and trying to figure out.

While I completely understand the the train of thought that, well, you just need to keep living your life. You can’t stop your life. You can’t. Some people will say you’re just giving in, you know, to their inflexibility. And for those of us who are neurodiversity, affirming what we are really trying, the message we are trying to send is that nervous systems matter and that we do not want to expose our children to unnecessary trauma.

All right. And so what we want to do is understand the autistic child’s sensory needs. We need to be able to meet their emotional needs. And more than anything, we want our children to feel safe and we want them to trust us. And so we don’t want to expose them to events and activities that cause trauma. So many autistic children have had so much trauma in their life already. And so what we are really trying to do is support parents and caregivers who really feel like they want to meet their child’s needs. And we want to be talking about their nervous system and we want the child to be regulated. We want them to have peace and joy in their life. And so we may have to make some accommodations with our own expectations. We may have to coach our parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles and our own siblings in understanding and accepting the autistic child. Because I say this quite frequently… My autistic son, your autistic son, they are not optional members of society. They are not optional members of the community, and they are certainly not optional members of our families. And so we want to talk about some strategies that will help us all to have some joy this holiday season.

Erin: Okay, Tick through some of those for us.

Cari: Okay, Very good. I’ve put my eyes on because this is the problem with the old eyes. 5:52 So my first strategy is prepare and plan. Okay. Everything is going to start with your ability to plan future events. And this is easier for some people than for others. It’s important to recognize that planning and organizing is a key executive function skill.

And so that’s a higher level skill that some people are pretty good at planning for future events and others struggle with. And so I want you to think of all of the different things we have to prepare for travel, staying in hotels, perhaps staying with relatives. We have to think about meal time. We have to think about sleeping away from home.

We have to think of the chaos of big family gatherings. And so the main thing I want everyone to take from this is that this is not a time to wing it and hope for the best. This is a time to prepare and plan. And so my hope is with these strategies, I can help you guys kind of sift through and kind of organize your thoughts on, okay, how can we prepare and plan for the holiday season?