CLIVE, Iowa — On Saturday, families and individuals gathered at the Horizon Events Center for the Autism Resource Fair.

The fair was free to attend and ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair was full of organizations that provide resources to individuals on the spectrum or help families support their child after an Autism Spectrum Diagnosis.

“So we have a variety of organizations that are kind of covering the entire lifespan,” said Dijana Cullinan, Founder of Fi and Friends. “Because an individual with autism eventually grows up. And so we’ve got a variety of resources from therapy to services dogs to college and universities, benefit planning, emotional support.”