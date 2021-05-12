Authorities: Worker Rescued After Becoming Overcome by Gas in Pit at Northeast Des Moines Manufacturing Plant

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Metro emergency crews were called to a manufacturing plant Wednesday morning to rescue a worker that was overcome by fumes.

According to Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, it happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a business located at 1500 E. Aurora in northeast Des Moines.

The initial call said the worker was on a ladder when he was overcome by fumes from a gas and fell into a pit. But when rescue crews arrived they learned the worker had already been in the pit, not fallen, and had passed out because of Argon gas fumes.

Lt. Evans says the worker was successfully rescued from the pit shortly before 9:00 a.m. and he was conscious at the time. The worker suffered a gash to the head and is being transported to a Des Moines hospital.

Emergency crews from the Saylor Township Fire Department, Des Moines Fire Department, and Polk County all responded to the location.

