Authorities still in need of tips, video evidence in search for Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, IOWA — Authorities say they have received “some leads” in their search for missing 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, but there is nothing else to update. Harrelson disappeared from his home on May 27th. Multiple searches have been conducted, but none turned up any signs of him.

Last week the FBI established a website specifically for Montezuma residents to upload any surveillance video they may have recorded on May 27th that could give them any clues. A suspect vehicle was identified from surveillance video in the Mollie Tibbetts investigation, eventually leading to her murderer.

On Sunday volunteers tied orange ribbons around Montezuma to keep residents’ minds on finding Xavior.