Authorities seek help locating ‘endangered’ missing 10-year-old from Poweshiek County

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – Law enforcement agencies in Iowa are asking for help to locate a missing and endangered 10-year-old from Montezuma.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen on Thursday. He is described as 4’8”, 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Xavior was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes at the time.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation’s Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse are encouraging anyone with information on Harrelson’s location to contact the DCI at 1-800-346-5507.

If you see him, the DCI advises to not taking any action yourself. Instead, get as much information as you can about the sighting – location, license number of vehicle sighted, etc. – and then call authorities.