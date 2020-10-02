Authorities Seek Driver Who Crashed Vehicle Into Polk County Courthouse Gate













DES MOINES, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who crashed into the gate at the Polk County Courthouse early Thursday morning.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling west on Court Avenue around 2:00 a.m. when it failed to make a turn and rammed into a gate on the east entrance of the Polk County Historic Courthouse.

After the crash, the vehicle reversed and traveled south, then west on Cherry, and back on 6th heading north and leaving the area.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has provided images and video from surveillance cameras in the area of the vehicle that was involved. It does have visible damage to the front end.

If you have any information about the vehicle or who may have been driving, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.