DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of the individual who was arrested after allegedly causing an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday.

Scott Eugene Smith, 42, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and several other charges including attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and interference with official acts. Smith is also facing narcotics and theft charges, as well as a traffic offense.

At around 10:15 a.m. a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a Honda Civic in the 5200 block of NE 14th Street. Smith, who was the sole occupant of the car, jumped out of the car and fired a handgun at the deputy, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Smith allegedly failed to put the car in park, which caused the car to cross the street and hit a tree on the eastside of the road.

Smith then ran to the Budget Inn where he barricaded himself for nearly four hours before tactical units made entry into the hotel and took Smith into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries occurred.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing the sheriff’s office said.