DES MOINES, IOWA — Authorities are releasing the name of a man found dead in the Des Moines River earlier this week. The body of 34-year-old Justin Gilliland was pulled from the water near the Euclid Avenue bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Police say there is “no evidence of traumatic injury, and no indiciations of a criminal act” contributing to Gilliland’s death. His exact cause of death has not been determined.