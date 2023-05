POLK COUNTY, IOWA — Authorities have identified the man who died after he fell from a boat into Saylorville Lake on Memorial Day. The body of 42-year-old Kalpesh Patel of Urbandale was recovered from the water on Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to the lake on Monday around 5:00 pm on reports of a passenger falling from a boat into the water and not resurfacing. Authorities searched the water until dark on Monday evening. Patel was located around 10:30 am on Tuesday.

