DALLAS COUNTY, IOWA — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of a boy killed in an accident at Woodward-Granger High School and the driver involved.

Seven-year-old Charlie Brewer of Bouton was hit-and-killed when he apparently stepped in front of a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Robert Nevitt of Perry.

Authorities say the accident appears to be unintentional and no charges have been filed.