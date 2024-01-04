PERRY, IOWA — Multiple people were shot at Perry High School on Thursday morning but there is no longer a threat to the public, according to Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante. In a brief news conference held outside of the school, Infante said police were dispatched to the school at 7:37am on a report of an active shooter. The first officer on scene reported finding multiple gunshot victims. Infante would not say what happened to the shooter but did emphasize that there is no threat to the public.

