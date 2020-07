DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families hasn't been open to the public since March. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the job resource center to transition completely virtually, making it hard to reach its clients, the majority of whom are without reliable or accessible technology.

"Really finding the best means as to where people are able and also understanding realistically there are some technology challenges and not everyone has the best internet connections to successfully navigate all the different things available to them. We are trying to take it one problem at a time in the midst of what we are currently facing," says the center's executive director, Marvin DeJear.