Authorities investigating series of fires in rural Story County early Saturday

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in Story County are investigating a series of possibly suspicious fires. Officials say multiple fires broke out very close to each other early Saturday morning.

The fires happened around 322nd Street and 640th Avenue near Maxwell and Highway 210. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says three fires ignited around 3 a.m. The fires were all within a mile of each other, authorities said.

The Maxwell Fire Department put out the flames. A firefighter says that turned out to be a dangerous task.

“I was just there and a propane tank blew up in the building and blew me out of the building,” said Jim Hudson, a volunteer with the Maxwell Fire Department. “I’m a little sore and spent three hours in the hospital, but I’m alright.”

The Maxwell Fire Department and the Story County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the cause of the fires.