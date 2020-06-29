Authorities Investigating ‘Person of Interest’ in Sunday Morning Homicide

Des Moines, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it looking into a “person of interest” in their investigation into the shooting death of Sir William Bekish.

Bekish, 29, was shot and killed outside Karma Bar at 1:26 am on Sunday. Police were called to the bar to break up a crowd of approximately 500 people. When Polk County deputies arrived they reported hearing gunshots. Bekish was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Two other women suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not named any suspects in the investigation, but on Monday afternoon said they have identified a person of interest who “may be involved with the shooting.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office plans to update the investigation later on Monday.