Authorities Identify Woman Killed, Man Injured in Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have identified the woman killed and the man injured in a two-vehicle crash in Polk County on Friday.

The accident happened near Saylor Township at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and NW 54th Avenue around 4:55 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a Toyota driven by 25-year-old Ankeny resident Carlos Padilla Hernandez was headed southbound on NW 2nd Street and attempted to make a left turn to go eastbound on NW 54th Avenue. A Ford driven by 30-year-old Taylor Kraayenbrink was traveling northbound on NW 2nd Street when the Toyota turned in front of it causing the accident, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the passenger of the Toyota, 57-year-old Ankeny resident Ricarda Hernandez Velazquez, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Hernandez was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say Kraayenbrink, another adult and two young children in the Ford were treated at the scene and released.

Hernandez has been cited for failure to yield upon a left turn, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.