Authorities identify Iowa man killed by Waterloo police officer

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Saturday identified the man shot and killed by a police officer in Waterloo as 42-year-old Brent Lee Boggess.

Officials also identified the officer involved in the shooting as Ken Schaaf, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

The shooting happened Tuesday after a short vehicle chase. Police said the chase began when Boggess was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ensued, and several other officers converged to stop his car.

Boggess refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car, police said. Schaaf then fatally shot him.

Schaaf is on leave pending completion of the investigation, per department policy.