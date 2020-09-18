Authorities Identify Body of Man Found Burned in Jasper County Ditch

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities identified the body of a man found burning in a roadside ditch in Jasper County as 44-year-old Michael Williams of Grinnell. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Reports of a fire in a ditch in rural Kellogg came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. After first responders put out the fire, they found Williams’ body in the 8100 block of North 67th Ave. E.

Law enforcement from Jasper, Poweshiek and Marshall counties, as well as Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Public Safety continue to investigate.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Grinnell Police Department at 641-623-5679 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641-792-5912