Authorities Identify Body Found Near Greenbelt Trail in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Authorities have identified the body found in a wooded area in Clive earlier this month.

Police said the body was identified as 27-year-old Joel Francis Moots. He did not have a known address, police said.

Moots’ body was discovered by a hiker on Oct. 17 in a wooded area south of 2135 NW 108th Street. Clive police said Moots’ body had been in that area “for a long period of time.” His cause of death is currently unknown, but there is no indication of foul play, according to police.

Police said Moots was last seen by his family on May 31, 2020. His family reported him missing to the Clive Police Department on June 12, 2020, but detectives were unable to locate him at the time.

Moots’ identity was confirmed through dental records. An evidence collection team from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation helped with the investigation.