Authorities identify 2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Knoxville

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two motorcyclists killed in a crash on Highway 14 north of Knoxville on Saturday.

According to the crash report, 74-year-old Lloyd Hedrick and 60-year-old Lisa Wilmes, both of Indianola, were riding the same motorcycle southbound near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway G44 around 1:30 p.m.

An oncoming car on Highway 14 had stopped to let the motorcycle pass before turning west into a driveway when it was hit from behind by another car, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The impact pushed the first car into the path of the motorcycle and Hedrick was unable to stop it time. Both Hedrick and Wilmes died from the crash.

A passenger in the first car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.