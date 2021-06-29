UPDATE: 13-year-old reported missing from Grimes found safe

UPDATE: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Jayden Everline has been located safe and has been returned to his family.

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GRIMES, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old from Grimes.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jayden Everline was last seen Monday night around 7:00 p.m. He is a Black male, 5’03” and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown tight curled hair.

Jayden was last seen wearing a red Under Armour t-shirt and black and white shorts.

He may have left on a black or dark purple Mongoose bicycle from his home in the 600 block of SE Ewing Ct.

Officials say they don’t believe any suspicious activity is involved in Everline’s disappearance and that he left home on his own.

If you have any information about Jayden’s location, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515)286-3333.