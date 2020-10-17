August Derecho Among the Most Costly Storms in U.S. Since 1980

IOWA — The devastating derecho that tore through Iowa in August was one of the most costly storms the country has seen in the last 40 years, according to a new report.

The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration says the Aug. 10 storm caused $7.5 billion in damage, making it the fourth most costly severe storm in the country since 1980.

The derecho traveled 770 miles from southeast South Dakota to Ohio. It battered Iowa with hurricane-force winds exceeding more than 100 mph at times. The storm killed four people, including three Iowans, and injured 60 others in its path.

Iowa farmers suffered some of the costliest damages, including a loss of 850,000 acres of crops.

The report ranked the derecho the second worst natural disaster in the country this year, just behind Hurricane Laura. The hurricane caused 42 deaths and $14 billion in damage, according to the report.