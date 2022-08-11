WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to publicly address for the first time information on the FBI raid at the home of former president Donald Trump earlier this week. The FBI reportedly executed a search warrant on Monday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The search appears to be related to Trump’s failure to turn over certain records to the National Archives as required when he left office. The Presidential Records Act passed in the wake of the Watergate scandal requires presidents to leave their records for review.

Trump called the raid a politically motivated “siege.” President Joe Biden has said he was not made aware of the raid beforehand and learned of it from national news reports. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has promised to launch an in-depth investigation of the Justice Department if Republicans re-take the House in the November elections.