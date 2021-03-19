Attorney for Man Accused of Killing Fort Dodge Pastor Trying to Get Evidence Thrown Out

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A hearing is scheduled for Friday over a motion to suppress some evidence in the case against a man accused of killing a Fort Dodge pastor in 2019.

Joshua Pendleton is scheduled to go to trial on April 19th for the murder of Reverend Al Henderson.

Pendleton’s attorney says he was not properly read his Miranda rights during his arrest and that police searched his home without warrants.

During questioning by police, Pendleton allegedly confessed to being at the church and having a physical confrontation with Henderson on October 2nd, 2019. The pastor’s cell phone was later found in Pendleton’s possession.

Pendleton was previously considered unfit to stand trial due to a mental health condition but was cleared last May after evaluation.

The trial has been moved to Scott County because of pretrial publicity. Court documents say it could take up to two weeks.