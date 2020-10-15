Attempted Murder Suspect Still Free, Juvenile Arrested in Ames Shooting

AMES, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Ames.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Jonathan Thompson of Ames. He has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery for an incident that took place on October 8th. Thompson is not in custody and his whereabouts remain unknown.

A 16-year-old male from Ames was arrested Wednesday in the case and he faces the same charges. Police are not releasing the juvenile’s name.

The arrests are connected to the shooting of 20-year-old Davin Lagrone. Police began their investigation after being called about Lagrone being treated for a gunshot wound at Mary Greeley Medical Center on Oct. 8th. The shooting is believed to have happened at Brookside Park.

If you have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts or information on the shooting, you are asked to call Ames Police at 515-239-5133.