AMES, Iowa — Ames police officers were called to 510 7th street at 2:46 am Saturday just one block north of the police station. That location helped provide one of the fastest response times which was vital for a victim suffering from life threatening stab wounds. “The officers arriving on scene right away recognized there were pretty serious injuries, life-threatening injuries. The victim was unconscious at the time officers arrived,” said Ames Police Department Commander Dan Walter.

Investigators say the call came in from the suspect 39 year old Robert Lyon, roommate to the victim. Lyon was in the home when officers arrived and was quickly arrested and charged with attempted murder. Commander Walter said, “What we do know is there was some sort of verbal altercation, verbal fight prior to the stabbing.”

An air ambulance was called in to rush the stabbing victim to the hospital where he has been treated for life threatening injuries after multiple stab mounds to his upper torso. “Could be life long consequences. It is always troubling for us to respond to cases like this where on both sides there will be lifelong consequences.”

Consequences that police believe could have been prevented with a simple cool down. “Individuals that find themselves in a heated argument or heated situation need to take a step back to relax. Go for a walk, go for a ride, call a friend, call the police department. Just make sure they remove themselves from the situation prior to things getting worse,” said Walter.