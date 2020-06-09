Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested After Eluding Police for More than a Year

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man police have been seeking for more than a year in connection with a home invasion robbery where a man was shot, is now in the Polk County Jail facing an attempted murder charge.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cameron Marchant was booked Monday afternoon on attempted murder, burglary, and willful injury charges. Court records show those charges relate to a home invasion robbery that happened in the 800 block of Madison Avenue on May 2, 2019.

The complaint says Marchant and another man entered a residence through the window and during the burglary a person inside was shot in the leg with a shotgun.

Marchant had also been wanted on warrants for unrelated charges in Polk and Warren counties.