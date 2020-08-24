Attempted Murder Charges Filed in Weekend Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – A weekend shooting landed two Des Moines men in jail on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Des Moines Police say that on Saturday night, people in two separate cars reported being shot at in the area of SE 14th and Maury. Police did find evidence of gunfire in the area.

A couple of hours later, police located the suspects at 2nd and Market. They arrested 22-year-old William Herman and 18-year-old Malachi Herman. Two handguns were discovered during the arrest, one had been reported stolen.

Both are charged with attempted murder, trafficking in stolen weapons, and possession of marijuana. Malachi Herman is also charged with carrying weapons, while William Herman faces a charge of possession of a weapon as a felon.

They are being held in the Polk County Jail.