Police: Urbandale Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting Wife

URBANDALE, Iowa – An Urbandale man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a shooting that injured his wife Tuesday night.

Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 9300 block of Parkside Lane around 10:30 p.m. on a report of domestic violence.

Underwood says during a fight, 45-year-old Andrew Wood fired several shots into a wall separating himself and his wife. Wood’s wife was hit in the arm by one of the bullets.

Police say the woman was transported by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Wood is being held in the Polk County Jail and is expected to make his first jail court appearance Wednesday morning.