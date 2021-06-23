Attempted murder charge for Altoona woman in connection with stabbing

Sara Tomforde (WHO 13)

ALTOONA, Iowa — An Altoona woman has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing late Monday night.

Officers with the Altoona Police Department responded to an apartment building at 445 2nd St. NW around 11:44 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old male with stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

The suspect was identified quickly as 39-year-old Sara Tomforde and she was taken into custody after a brief negotiation with officers. She was evaluated at a local hospital before being booked into the Polk County Jail.

Tomforde is now charged with attempted murder, three counts of willful injury-serious injury, and going armed with intent.

The victim was transported to metro hospital for treatment but his condition has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

