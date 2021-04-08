Attempted Murder Charge for 16-Year-Old in Stabbing at Des Moines Subway

DES MOINES, Iowa – A 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing that critically injured another teen Wednesday afternoon.

The Des Moines Police Department says 16-year-old Brian Schnathorst is in custody and facing charges of attempted murder and willful injury.

Police say the stabbing happened at the Subway restaurant at 3701 E. 14th Street Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m. The victim, an 18-year-old employee of the sandwich shop, was arriving at work when the incident occurred.

According to police, Schnathorst and the victim knew each other. Investigators have not released information on a possible motive for the stabbing.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and remains hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.