DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a shooting that injured a man last week in the Oakridge neighborhood.

Sharmarke Mohamed

Sharmarke Mohamed, 35, was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting that happened in the early morning hours of March 31. He is also facing unrelated drug charges.

Mohamed is accused of shooting a man multiple times outside a residence in the 900 block of Oakridge Drive. A criminal complaint filed in the case said the victim was shot in the abdomen and right forearm. Police said at the time of the shooting that the victim was expected to survive.

Witnesses told investigators that Mohamed and the victim were “playing dice” outside of an apartment when they got into a verbal argument, according to the complaint. Mohamed was seen brandishing a handgun and shooting Karr, according to witness statements to police.

The bond for Mohamed has been set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 14.