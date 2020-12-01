Attempted Murder Arrest Made in November Shooting at McDonald’s

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting at a Des Moines fast food restaurant in November.

The shooting happened November 9th in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 3000 SE 14th Street. A male victim was shot in the chest.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, 31-year-old Jacob Olson has been arrested in the case. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted murder and control of a firearm by a felon.

Olson was booked into the jail Monday night and is expected to make his jail court appearance Tuesday morning.

Police say evidence leads them to believe the shooting was drug-related.

The victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.