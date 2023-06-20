DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 34-year-old Atlanta man convicted in the slaying of a 20-year-old woman has filed an appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court, court records say.

Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in Scott County Court for the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Wright entered his appeal on Wednesday.

Justin Wright (Scott County Jail)

The incident

On May 9, 2021, police investigated a homicide in the 1500 block of Calvin Street, Davenport.

Police responded to the area shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a disturbance and found a gunshot victim, Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham, N.C.

Davenport Fire and Medic responded and pronounced her deceased.

The house was surrounded by crime-scene tape. Officers, including a crime-scene technician, searched vehicles in a driveway and an attached garage while others took photos inside the house, where the investigation had been ongoing for several hours.

According to Hiphopdx, Bibbs was Wright’s girlfriend. Wright, who also was known as J Wright, founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide, which worked with musicians such as Bow Wow, Timbaland, and Kash Doll.