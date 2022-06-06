WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A planned bridge that would link two popular West Des Moines parks by spanning the Raccoon River has a name and a capital campaign to boost fundraising.

On Saturday, West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble announced the bridge connecting Raccoon River and Walnut Wood State parks will be called the Athene Pedestrian Bridge. Athene, a West Des Moines-based insurance company, is donating $750,000 to the project.

The City of West Des Moines estimates the bridge will cost $7.9 million to build. So far, $2.4 million has been raised. West Des Moines is currently accepting online donations for the project, including larger pledges and gifts. The bridge is part of the larger ‘Five Waters Project‘ the city began last year.