JOHNSTON, IOWA — A Des Moines family says their child is recovering from an astrovirus infection that began days after visiting a public pool in Johnston.

“We went to the splashpad on the 2nd of June and he started to develop symptoms that Monday and started to get a high fever and vomiting, then we noticed he was getting worse,” said Megan Reynolds from Des Moines

Megan’s son Fletcher was taken to the emergency room this last weekend where the family found out he has astrovirus.

Astrovirus is the name given to a group of viruses discovered by electron microscopes in the 1970s. Like the norovirus, it is a fecal virus. It can be killed with chlorine if detected and properly treated. Public splash pads can be particularly susceptible to the spread of the virus due to children’s habits of sitting or squatting over spray features.

Megan did not connect the dots until Tuesday morning that her friend was experiencing the same symptoms as her son.

“And I realized talking to one of my girlfriends, she had the same symptoms and she didn’t know what was wrong with her. And then we realized she was at the splashpad one day before us and called the City of Johnston,” said Reynolds.

The city took the information Megan had shared and shut down the splashpad in the Johnston Town Center for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.

“So we’re pretty confident that the water itself is not the issue,” said John Schmitz, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Johnston. “So with that, knowing the virus that her child had is an astrovirus it’s something that sticks to surfaces. So we’re going make sure that the entire aquatic center area here with the splash pad is disinfected, including the concrete floor and the restrooms adjacent to it.”

Schmitz said that the splashpad is once used water, meaning that it is coming directly out of the city water and not just a specific filter system for just the splashpad facility. He was confident that if it was the water supply the city would have already known about the virus.

The facility was cleaned out an abundance of caution and reopened just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The City of Johnston is testing the water to see if the virus had spread that way.

Megan’s son is recovering at home now and doing a lot better after a bad case of astrovirus.