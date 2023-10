DES MOINES, Iowa — Assistant Polk County Attorney Eva Morales was recognized by the National Hispanic Bar Association in September.

According to the Polk County website, Morales has worked at the Polk County Attorney’s Office since 2015. She handles welfare cases and is one of the prosecutors in Polk County’s Safe Babies Court Team.

Cinthia Naranjo sat down with Morales and talked about her background, first-generation experience, and career.