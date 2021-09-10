Ashton Kutcher named guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay in Ames

Actor and venture capitalist Ashton Kutcher discusses the future of 5G at a media event hosted by AT&T, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

AMES, Iowa — Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher will be the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay in Ames on Saturday.

“Who’s got two thumbs and is the celebrity guest picker tomorrow morning on ESPN on College GameDay? This guy … Go Hawkeyes!” Kutcher said in video posted by College GameDay.

Kutcher attended the University of Iowa before dropping out to pursue careers in acting and modeling.

College GameDay is ESPN’s signature college football pregame show. It airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The set for College GameDay will be located south of Jack Trice Stadium in the grassy area between the Sukup End Zone Club and Reiman Gardens.

Country singer Eric Church was the guest picker when College GameDay was last in Ames for the Cy-Hawk football game in 2019.

No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.