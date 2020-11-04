Ashley Hinson Defeats Abby Finkenauer in First District Congressional Race

IOWA — State Representative Ashley Hinson will become US Representative Ashley Hinson in January. WHO 13 Insider Jerry Crawford is calling Iowa’s First Distrtict Congressional race for the Republican.

Hinson defeats Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer who was running for re-election for the first time. Hinson is a Des Moines native who has represented a portion of the Cedar Rapids area in the Iowa House of Representatives for the last four years.

